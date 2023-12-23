South Central Railway  earned Rs 21.63K cr in FY ’22-23: GM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The general manager of South Central Railway (SCR), Arun Kumar Jain, said that SCR has added a staggering 383.85 kms of track to its rail network, providing first-time rail connectivity to several new areas.

Participating in the 68th Railway Week at Rail Nilayam auditorium in Hyderabad on Saturday, he said that towards achieving ‘Mission electrification,’ the zone electrified a record 1,017 kms during 2022-23, which is the highest-ever addition in a single financial year in SCR’s history, he said.

“The zone has also taken several steps in enhancing capacity over its network. Importantly, the maximum speed along all the routes along the golden quadrilateral and golden diagonal as well as high-density routes in the zone has been enhanced to 130 kmph,” he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The general manager of South Central Railway (SCR), Arun Kumar Jain, said that SCR has added a staggering 383.85 kms of track to its rail network, providing first-time rail connectivity to several new areas. Participating in the 68th Railway Week at Rail Nilayam auditorium in Hyderabad on Saturday, he said that towards achieving ‘Mission electrification,’ the zone electrified a record 1,017 kms during 2022-23, which is the highest-ever addition in a single financial year in SCR’s history, he said. “The zone has also taken several steps in enhancing capacity over its network. Importantly, the maximum speed along all the routes along the golden quadrilateral and golden diagonal as well as high-density routes in the zone has been enhanced to 130 kmph,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp