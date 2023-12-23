Home States Telangana

Sridhar Babu to head Exhibition Society

The society organises the All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE), popularly known as ‘Numaish, in Nampally, the biggest annual industrial exhibition in the country.

Published: 23rd December 2023 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2023 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

D Sridhar Babu speak during the debate on ‘Telangana State Finances — White Paper’ in the Legislative Assembly

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT, Industries and Commerce Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu has been appointed as president of the Exhibition Society, Nampally, Hyderabad. The managing committee in its meeting held on Thursday nominated Sridhar Babu as president of the society, according to society secretary B Hanumanth Rao.

The society organises the All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE), popularly known as ‘Numaish, in Nampally, the biggest annual industrial exhibition in the country. The 45-day Numaish will kick off on January 1, 2024 and will run till February 15, 2024.

The exhibition drawing huge crowds from across the country. The society has opened applications for stall registrations at Numaish 2024. Interested individuals or entities can access the exhibition’s website to complete the application process. Over 2,000 stalls are expected to be installed during the exhibition.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp