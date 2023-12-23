Sridhar Babu to head Exhibition Society

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT, Industries and Commerce Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu has been appointed as president of the Exhibition Society, Nampally, Hyderabad. The managing committee in its meeting held on Thursday nominated Sridhar Babu as president of the society, according to society secretary B Hanumanth Rao.

The society organises the All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE), popularly known as ‘Numaish, in Nampally, the biggest annual industrial exhibition in the country. The 45-day Numaish will kick off on January 1, 2024 and will run till February 15, 2024.

The exhibition drawing huge crowds from across the country. The society has opened applications for stall registrations at Numaish 2024. Interested individuals or entities can access the exhibition’s website to complete the application process. Over 2,000 stalls are expected to be installed during the exhibition.

