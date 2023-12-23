Home States Telangana

Suspension of 146 MPs an attack on democracy: Bhatti

The deputy CM said that as many as 146 MPs were suspended from both houses of Parliament for questioning the government over “the attack against the temple of democracy”.

Published: 23rd December 2023 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2023 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka during a protest at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Launching a broadside against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday said that how can the rulers who couldn’t even protect Parliament can protect the country.

Speaking during a protest staged by the INDIA bloc against the suspension of opposition MPs from Parliament, he also said that the attack against the Parliament should be construed as an attack against democracy and the Constitution of India.

Ministers Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao, Congress MLAs, Telangana Jana Samithi president Prof Kodandaram and prominent leaders from CPI, TJS, AAP and other political outfits took part in the protest.

He said that it is shameful that the prime minister and Union home minister “suspended” the members instead of responding to their queries.

“It is an example of Modi rule and how it tramples upon freedom of speech. They have no intention to protect the democracy or the Constitution but to provoke sentiments ahead of elections to gain electoral advantage,” he said.

Lambasting the Centre over the suspension of Opposition MPs, Prof Kodandaram said that it is a “wicked” act to suspend the MPs for demanding answers on security. He said that it is unprecedented in Indian history to suspend 146 MPs. He said that passing key bills by suspending the Opposition MPs is a “black mark” on democracy.

He said that the prestige of India is being lowered on international forums with such acts. He demanded the Centre to immediately revoke the suspension.

