Home States Telangana

TSRTC to buy 200 new buses by Sankranti

The Corporation will also introduce 540 electric buses in Hyderabad and another 500 for other parts of the state.

Published: 23rd December 2023 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2023 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC bus (Photo | EPS)

TSRTC, Image used for representation. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a huge response to free travel for women in buses, the TSRTC has decided to buy 200 diesel buses by Sankranti. Around 50 buses will be available by next one week time. RTC managing director VC Sajjanar examined the new buses including Lahari Sleeper, Rajadhani AC and Express buses at Bus Bhavan on Friday.He said that due to the implementation of Mahalakshmi, free travel for women, there was a huge rush in RTC buses. That was why the Corporation decided to introduce new buses, he said.

He said that RTC will introduce 2,000 new buses in the next four to five months time, including 400 Express, 512 Palle Velugu, 92 Lahari sleeper-cum-seater, 56 AC Rajadhani. The Corporation will also introduce 540 electric buses in Hyderabad and another 500 for other parts of the state.

These electric buses will be available by March, 2024, according to Sajjanar. He said that LED boards were fixed in the buses to help the passengers know the destinations. The buses also have fire detection suppression system.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSRTC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp