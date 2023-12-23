TSRTC to buy 200 new buses by Sankranti

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With a huge response to free travel for women in buses, the TSRTC has decided to buy 200 diesel buses by Sankranti. Around 50 buses will be available by next one week time. RTC managing director VC Sajjanar examined the new buses including Lahari Sleeper, Rajadhani AC and Express buses at Bus Bhavan on Friday.He said that due to the implementation of Mahalakshmi, free travel for women, there was a huge rush in RTC buses. That was why the Corporation decided to introduce new buses, he said.

He said that RTC will introduce 2,000 new buses in the next four to five months time, including 400 Express, 512 Palle Velugu, 92 Lahari sleeper-cum-seater, 56 AC Rajadhani. The Corporation will also introduce 540 electric buses in Hyderabad and another 500 for other parts of the state.

These electric buses will be available by March, 2024, according to Sajjanar. He said that LED boards were fixed in the buses to help the passengers know the destinations. The buses also have fire detection suppression system.

