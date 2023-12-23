Home States Telangana

Up to 90% waiver of traffic fines for  motorists in TS

According to sources, the offer for clearing traffic challans is likely to be between December 26 and  January 1, 2024. The orders to this effect are likely to be issued in a couple of days.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The vehicle users across Telangana will soon have an opportunity to clear their pending traffic challans at a substantial discount. According to sources, the offer for clearing traffic challans is likely to be between December 26 and  January 1, 2024. The orders to this effect are likely to be issued in a couple of days.

A visit to Lok Adalat or the eChallen traffic website during the stipulated time would help the vehicle users know their pending challans and how much discount is offered.A senior police officer said that so far no orders have been issued. But the orders are expected to be issued within the next few days.

According to sources, 90% fine will be waived on push carts (39b cases) and the same relief will be available for RTC drivers for traffic violations. The fine waiver is expected to be 80% for two-wheelers and autorickshaws; for light motor vehicles (four-wheelers) and heavy motor vehicles like trucks, the fine waiver is likely to be 60%. Sources said that once orders are issued, vehicle users would know how to pay the fine at a discount and have their traffic challans cleared.

