10% rise in cybercrime cases in Cyberabad, losses worth 232.34 crores

Swethavimala M By

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad witnessed a 10% rise in cybercrime cases, which led to a monetary loss of Rs 232.34 crore, in 2023. In comparison, 4,350 cyber crime cases, amounting to Rs 66.66 crore in losses, were registered in the Cyberabad police commissionerate in 2022.

This means there was a 248.54% rise in the money involved in cybercrime cases. In response, the police froze or seized 46 crore in 2023. Among the 5,342 cases registered, the police detected 168 cases and arrested 339 accused persons.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Avinash Mohanty emphasized the need for the expeditious handling of cybercrime cases. The police are looking to streamline the functioning of the cybercrime team along with that of economic offenses in a month, he added.

Currently, cybercrime cases are taken up by the local police station or cyber crime police station depending on the quantum of money involved, the CP explained.

“There is a confusion of whether to visit the cyber crime police station or approach the local police station for these cases,” he said.

He advised the public to “Dial 1930 or log onto https://cybercrime.gov.in/ in case of cybercrime, especially if money loss is involved”.

Among the many cases detected by the cyber crime police station, the most notable one was the arrest of six accused persons from New Delhi in a loan fraud case.

The police recovered cash worth Rs 41.23 lakh and seized incriminating material from the possession of the accused.

Besides cybercrime, the CP stressed that economic offenses, such as financial and land scam issues, are predominant in Cyberabad as there is a diverse section of the working population in the area.

“Proper disposal of white-collar crime is important and we will try our best to deliver justice to the victims,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad witnessed a 10% rise in cybercrime cases, which led to a monetary loss of Rs 232.34 crore, in 2023. In comparison, 4,350 cyber crime cases, amounting to Rs 66.66 crore in losses, were registered in the Cyberabad police commissionerate in 2022. This means there was a 248.54% rise in the money involved in cybercrime cases. In response, the police froze or seized 46 crore in 2023. Among the 5,342 cases registered, the police detected 168 cases and arrested 339 accused persons. Cyberabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Avinash Mohanty emphasized the need for the expeditious handling of cybercrime cases. The police are looking to streamline the functioning of the cybercrime team along with that of economic offenses in a month, he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Currently, cybercrime cases are taken up by the local police station or cyber crime police station depending on the quantum of money involved, the CP explained. “There is a confusion of whether to visit the cyber crime police station or approach the local police station for these cases,” he said. He advised the public to “Dial 1930 or log onto https://cybercrime.gov.in/ in case of cybercrime, especially if money loss is involved”. Among the many cases detected by the cyber crime police station, the most notable one was the arrest of six accused persons from New Delhi in a loan fraud case. The police recovered cash worth Rs 41.23 lakh and seized incriminating material from the possession of the accused. Besides cybercrime, the CP stressed that economic offenses, such as financial and land scam issues, are predominant in Cyberabad as there is a diverse section of the working population in the area. “Proper disposal of white-collar crime is important and we will try our best to deliver justice to the victims,” he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp