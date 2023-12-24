Encroached lands will be reclaimed: Telangana Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Saturday said that the Congress government will provide houses to the poor with transparency. He was speaking after inspecting 2,160 Indiramma houses built in Adarsha Nagar of Huzurnagar municipality constructed under the Congress government.

The minister said that the Indiramma Houses built by the Housing Department in 2013 will be completed within three months and handed over to the eligible poor.

“We will take back encroached government lands and hand them over to the eligible poor. We will bring Indiramma Rajyam,” he said.

The minister asked the collector to look into complaints that 2BHK houses were given to followers of BRS leaders and ensure that they are taken back and given to those genuinely eligible.

Srinivasa Reddy said that the Housing department will pay Rs 20 crore for 109 acres belonging to the Endowments department for the construction of Indiramma houses. “The previous government did not even allocate 30 crore over 10 years. In the last decade, only 150 2BHK houses were constructed in the constituency and they too were not allotted to genuine beneficiaries,” he said. The minister said that the state has been weakened in all sectors.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

SURYAPET: Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Saturday said that the Congress government will provide houses to the poor with transparency. He was speaking after inspecting 2,160 Indiramma houses built in Adarsha Nagar of Huzurnagar municipality constructed under the Congress government. The minister said that the Indiramma Houses built by the Housing Department in 2013 will be completed within three months and handed over to the eligible poor. “We will take back encroached government lands and hand them over to the eligible poor. We will bring Indiramma Rajyam,” he said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The minister asked the collector to look into complaints that 2BHK houses were given to followers of BRS leaders and ensure that they are taken back and given to those genuinely eligible. Srinivasa Reddy said that the Housing department will pay Rs 20 crore for 109 acres belonging to the Endowments department for the construction of Indiramma houses. “The previous government did not even allocate 30 crore over 10 years. In the last decade, only 150 2BHK houses were constructed in the constituency and they too were not allotted to genuine beneficiaries,” he said. The minister said that the state has been weakened in all sectors. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp