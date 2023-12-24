Fire breaks out at hospitals in Hyderabad, no casualties reported

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A fire broke out inside Ankura Hospitals situated near Pillar No. 68 of PVNR Expressway in Hyderabad on Saturday evening. A hoarding placed on one of the top floors of the hospital that had caught fire is suspected to have triggered the blaze. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The Fire department said that the hospital is located inside a commercial building, with the ground and top three floors being occupied by it. However, the hospital is operational only on the ground floor. The remaining floors in the building remain unoccupied. They said that the incident did not impact the functional areas of the hospital.

Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha instructed officials concerned to investigate the incident, and the Director of Health has been asked to look into the matter. The Gudimalkapur police registered a case and a probe is underway.

At least three fire tenders were rushed to the scene to put out the fire. A team of 12 personnel from the Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management (EVDM) also assisted in the operation.

