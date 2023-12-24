Hectic lobbying for nominated posts in Telangana; Assembly ticket aspirants lead race

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the ruling Congress in Telangana is giving indications that filling the nominated posts will be done sooner than later, aspirants have intensified lobbying — with leaders from the high command to the State level — so that they get the coveted posts.

While some say that they would be content with any post, others are looking to head corporations that play a crucial role in the development, welfare, and service sectors.

In addition to the 54 corporations of which the state government recently removed the chairpersons, the state has 30 more corporations.

Understandably, the party will name those leaders who had sacrificed their bid for an Assembly ticket in the first phase. Congress leaders revealed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is of the view that the newly-appointed corporation chairpersons would get a second term in office.

According to sources, the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited, Telangana State Beverages Corporation Ltd, Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited, Telangana State Agro Industries Development Corporation Limited, Telangana State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited are the top picks of the aspirants.

Leaders such as Anil Kumar Yadav, Addhanki Dayakar, Anvesh Reddy, G Chinna Reddy, Preetham, Punna Kailash Netha, Srikanth, Balmoori Venkat, and Mettu Sai Kumar are among those who were convinced to forego their bid for Assembly tickets with the promise of being accommodated in nominated posts.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Even as the ruling Congress in Telangana is giving indications that filling the nominated posts will be done sooner than later, aspirants have intensified lobbying — with leaders from the high command to the State level — so that they get the coveted posts. While some say that they would be content with any post, others are looking to head corporations that play a crucial role in the development, welfare, and service sectors. In addition to the 54 corporations of which the state government recently removed the chairpersons, the state has 30 more corporations. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Understandably, the party will name those leaders who had sacrificed their bid for an Assembly ticket in the first phase. Congress leaders revealed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is of the view that the newly-appointed corporation chairpersons would get a second term in office. According to sources, the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited, Telangana State Beverages Corporation Ltd, Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited, Telangana State Agro Industries Development Corporation Limited, Telangana State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited are the top picks of the aspirants. Leaders such as Anil Kumar Yadav, Addhanki Dayakar, Anvesh Reddy, G Chinna Reddy, Preetham, Punna Kailash Netha, Srikanth, Balmoori Venkat, and Mettu Sai Kumar are among those who were convinced to forego their bid for Assembly tickets with the promise of being accommodated in nominated posts. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp