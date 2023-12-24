Modi, Shah smothering democracy, alleges Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing them of “smothering democracy” in India. He was speaking to the media after chairing review meetings on Irrigation, R&B, Panchayat Raj, Housing, and other departments in Huzurnagar.

Uttam expressed strong disapproval of the BJP-led Union government passing four controversial Bills about the selection of the Election Commissioner and criminal laws in the absence of the entire Opposition.

“The breach of security in Parliament is highly regrettable and condemnable. It occurred when I was waiting at the Speaker’s chamber to hand over my resignation. The subsequent developments, where almost all the Opposition MPs demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach were suspended, have caused profound sadness.”

‘Can’t MPs raise questions?’

He pointed out that 146 Opposition MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were suspended for raising a legitimate demand. “Shockingly, the BJP government exploited the absence of the Opposition to pass four crucial Bills,” Uttam said. “By passing the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Bill, the BJP has effectively taken absolute control over the selection process.”

He said that the Supreme Court recommended a selection committee comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and the Chief Justice of India. However, the Modi government replaced the CJI with a Cabinet minister and conveniently passed the Bill during the Opposition’s absence. This predominantly ruling-party selection committee now raises serious concerns about the independence of the Election Commission.

‘Foundations shaken’

“For seven decades, India has cherished a genuinely free and fair democratic system,” Uttam said. “By taking complete control over the selection of the Election Commissioner, the Modi government has jeopardized the very foundation of our democracy. How can any Election Commissioner function impartially when chosen by the ruling party? This controversial Bill not only endangers the election system but also poses a threat to India’s democracy itself.”

Uttam expressed grave concern about the passage of three additional criminal law Bills. These Bills propose replacing the IPC, CrPC, and the Indian Evidence Act with new versions titled Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, respectively.

“Certain provisions within these new Bills are draconian and lay the groundwork for transforming India into a totalitarian police state,” he warned. “Increasing police custody from 15 days to 90 days opens the door for rampant police torture. The new criminal code removes safeguards like mandatory medical examinations every 24 hours after the arrest to detect potential torture, as well as details of the arresting officer and place/time of arrest in the arrest memo.”

Uttam said that the suspension of the entire Opposition from the Parliament and the passing of four controversial laws in their absence was a clear indication that Modi and Shah were attempting to murder democracy. “People must understand that if the BJP is re-elected, the very continuation of democracy in India will be under genuine threat,” he warned.

