Home States Telangana

PV Narasimha Rao’s sagacity a boon for India, lauds Revanth

Lauding the intellectual prowess of Narasimha Rao, the chief minister spoke of the late leader’s role in bolstering India’s global standing.

Published: 24th December 2023 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2023 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Revanth reddy_ Narasiha rao

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues pay tribute to former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao on the latter’s 19th death anniversary at the PV Gnana Bhoomi on the banks of the Hussai

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that the state government will perform its duties and enhance the prestige of former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao. Revanth was speaking after paying tributes at PV Ghat on Necklace Road to mark the former prime minister’s 19th death anniversary. 

Lauding the intellectual prowess of Narasimha Rao, the chief minister spoke of the late leader’s role in bolstering India’s global standing. He said the former prime minister took bold decisions that steered the country’s economy through challenging times.

Reflecting on Narasimha Rao’s economic acumen, Revanth said: “He used to talk about mortgaging gold for borrowings. Wise people always mortgage only half of the property to save the remaining part.” Revanth also spoke of Narasimha Rao’s contributions to administration, the revolutionary changes implemented in his regime, and the allocation of land for the benefit of the underprivileged.

“Narasimha Rao laid a robust foundation for the distribution of land to the poor. His term was a transformative era in governance,” he said.

Expressing confidence in the continued relevance of the reforms brought in by Narasimha Rao, the chief minister affirmed the government’s responsibility for the development of PV Ghat and Jaipal Ghat.

Drawing a parallel between the two leaders and referring to them as the ‘Treasure Troves’ of Telangana, he stressed their impact on the state’s progress. Ministers, officials, and TPPC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud participated.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp