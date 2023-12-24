PV Narasimha Rao’s sagacity a boon for India, lauds Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said that the state government will perform its duties and enhance the prestige of former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao. Revanth was speaking after paying tributes at PV Ghat on Necklace Road to mark the former prime minister’s 19th death anniversary.

Lauding the intellectual prowess of Narasimha Rao, the chief minister spoke of the late leader’s role in bolstering India’s global standing. He said the former prime minister took bold decisions that steered the country’s economy through challenging times.

Reflecting on Narasimha Rao’s economic acumen, Revanth said: “He used to talk about mortgaging gold for borrowings. Wise people always mortgage only half of the property to save the remaining part.” Revanth also spoke of Narasimha Rao’s contributions to administration, the revolutionary changes implemented in his regime, and the allocation of land for the benefit of the underprivileged.

“Narasimha Rao laid a robust foundation for the distribution of land to the poor. His term was a transformative era in governance,” he said.

Expressing confidence in the continued relevance of the reforms brought in by Narasimha Rao, the chief minister affirmed the government’s responsibility for the development of PV Ghat and Jaipal Ghat.

Drawing a parallel between the two leaders and referring to them as the ‘Treasure Troves’ of Telangana, he stressed their impact on the state’s progress. Ministers, officials, and TPPC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud participated.



