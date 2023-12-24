Home States Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to hold first district collectors, SPs conference today

Key meeting to discuss implementation of the pre-election promises of the Congress’

Published: 24th December 2023

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy .(Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be holding the first district collectors and SPs conference on Sunday at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat. 

According to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office, Revanth will give specific directions to the officials on the implementation of the ‘six guarantees’ — top among the Congress poll promises — in 100 days and bring governance to the village level along with curbing the errors committed by the previous government.  Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with other ministers and top officials, would be participating in the collectors and SPs conference.

Officials pointed out that the CM has been giving priority to addressing the grievances of the people and organizing ‘Prajavani’ at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan every Tuesday and Friday. They said that Revanth is likely to finalize an action plan to organize ‘Prajavani’ programs at the district, mandal, and village levels in a well-prepared manner. 

Additional collectors of local bodies are also invited to the meeting. In the light of the Congress government deciding to hold Grama Sabha in every village to identify the beneficiaries of welfare schemes. 

As per the directions of the Chief Minister, the Grama Sabha will be organizesd for eight working days from December 28 to January 6, 2024, and teams of officials will visit at least two-gram panchayats and municipal wards per day. 

