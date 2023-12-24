Young leaders in BRS in dilemma after assembly election debacle

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Younger leaders in the BRS are in a dilemma over whether to continue in the party or take a hard look at joining the Congress.

They are worried about their political future as for the next five years, the BRS would have to sit in the opposition benches.

They are wondering how they would be able to put up a better show in the ensuing local body and civic body elections with the cadres remaining demoralized after the party lost power in the recent Assembly elections.

Several leaders who did not get any position or benefits in the BRS government in the past are considering switching loyalties to Congress for their political survival. They are unable to decide which of the two parties is conducive to their future growth — Congress or the BRS. A few leaders are still inclined to wait till the Lok Sabha polls and see if the BRS would be able to bounce back.

On the other hand, several sitting MPTC, and ZPTC members who joined the Congress before the recent Assembly elections are patting themselves for now, with the grand old party capturing power in the state.

They are now hopeful of getting tickets in the local body elections or landing nominated posts.

The BRS leaders who are sitting ZPTC and MPTC members, MPPs, or councilors might face rough weather going forward, with power going into the hands of Congress in the state.

The BRS leadership is giving assurances to them that they would have a future if they stick with the party as ups and downs are common in politics. If they fought against the Congress as they did during the Telangana movement, the BRS was sure to come back to power after five years, they were told.

Senior leaders in the party are also coming under pressure from their cadre to join the Congress. The cadre is making it clear to them that if they decide to stay with the BRS, they may not stay with them.

