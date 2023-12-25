Applications for six guarantees to be accepted from Dec 28: Telangana CM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government will receive applications from the people across all villages in the state for the implementation of six guarantees from December 28 under the Praja Palana programme. Grama Sabhas will be conducted in all villages for eight days — from December 28 to January 6 — to receive applications, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced during his first conference with District Collectors and SPs at the Secretariat on Sunday.

Praja Palana aims to identify the beneficiaries eligible for the six guarantees. Grama Sabhas under Praja Palana will be held once in four months in all villages. The chief minister discussed several subjects including spurious seeds, the use of drugs and ganja, and others with the officials.

Revanth said that officers should be prepared to work for 18 hours a day. If any officer considers working 18 hours a day mental or physical stress, then the district collector/SP would be given other postings, he said. Revanth said that officials should consider themselves sevaks and work along with elected representatives for the effective implementation of the initiatives of the state government.

