BRS govt created assets worth Rs 50L crore, says KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday claimed that the BRS, when it was in power, created assets worth around Rs 50 lakh crore. Rama Rao released ‘Sweda Patram’ (sweat paper) countering the state government’s white papers on the state’s finances and power situation.

He refuted the Congress government’s statement that K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government pushed the state into a debt trap.

While making a PowerPoint presentation at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao said despite creating assets, the living standards of the people were also increased considerably in the state under the BRS rule.

He said that the per capita income increased and poverty was reduced in the state due to the proactive steps taken by the BRS government.

He described the government’s white paper on finances as a bundle of lies. “The total debt of the state was Rs 3,89,673 crore. It was not Rs 6,71,757 crore as claimed in the state government’s white paper,” he said.

He said that the BRS government spent Rs 1,37,517 crore on the development of the power sector and Rs 1.76 lakh crore on the irrigation sector. Rama Rao also said that the BRS government spent Rs 37,000 crore on Mission Bhagiratha and provided a piped drinking water supply to every household.

He also highlighted the progress the state witnessed in the agriculture sector, tribal and SC welfare during the BRS rule. He said that the BRS government spent Rs 1,21,294 crore on Pattana Pragathi, Rs 70,000 crore on Palle Pragathi and Rs 61,500 crore on medical and health sectors.

Rama Rao alleged that the BRS members were not given an opportunity in the Assembly to speak and that was why he was releasing the fact sheet.

“When K Chandrasekhar Rao took charge as chief minister, the state finances were in the doldrums. Political conspiracies aside, we were tasked with the distribution of employees and assets post-bifurcation. There was a 2,700 MW power deficit,” he recalled and added the BRS government overcame the odds and achieved rapid progress in various sectors. Rama Rao suggested to the current Congress regime to concentrate on its responsibilities instead of defaming the previous government.

