CM Revanth thanks AICC in-charge Thakre for contributing to party's victory in Telangana

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday thanked the outgoing AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre. Acknowledging the contribution of Thakre in bringing the party to power, he posted on X platform: “We thank outgoing AICC in-charge Manikrao Thakre ji for all the guidance and support in strengthening Telangana Congress. Wishing all the best for his new responsibility.”

He also welcomed the new AICC general secretary in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi.“We wholeheartedly welcome Deepa Dasmunshi Garu as the new AICC in-charge of the Telangana Congress. Looking forward to strengthening the party further with your dedication and commitment,” Revanth said.

It may be mentioned here that the Congress high command on Saturday replaced AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre with Deepa Dasmunshi. The decision was as part of the party’s major rejig in which it changed the in-charges of various states and Union Territories, including the states where elections were held recently.

