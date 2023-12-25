Congress defers executive panel meeting to discuss 2024 polls

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an interesting development, the ruling Congress has deferred its executive committee meeting, which was scheduled for Sunday. The last-minute cancellation of the meeting, which the party reportedly convened to discuss the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, comes close on the heels of the AICC’s decision to change its Telangana in-charge replacing Manikrao Thakre with Deepa Dasmunshi.

The executive committee meeting, carefully planned by the party, was aimed at preparing its members for a possible earlier-than-expected Lok Sabha elections. The sudden change of AICC state in-charge, however, forced the party to postpone the crucial meeting.

According to party sources, the meeting will now be held sometime in January. Given the party’s narrow victory in the recent Assembly elections, Manikrao Thakre was expected to guide party functionaries and make them aware of the need to rectify the shortcomings. However, due to the decision of the party high command to effect a change in leadership, the state unit has rescheduled the executive committee meeting, causing a slight delay in the planned strategic discussions.

The Congress had also wanted to harness the momentum generated by party functionaries who distributed guarantee cards to households during the Assembly election campaign.The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is expected to direct party functionaries to ensure that the promised benefits of the six guarantees reach those in need.

The points included in the agenda for the executive committee meeting were the impending change of several District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents, the appointment of vacant Member of Legislative Council (MLC) posts, corporation chairperson posts, and the comprehensive review of the six guarantees. During the anticipated meeting with second-level leadership, the party aimed to establish clear targets for aspirants vying for nominated posts in light of the forthcoming elections.

