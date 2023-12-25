Congress govt should focus on Telangana's development: Legislative Council chairman Gutha

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Sunday asked the state government to allocate a budget for pending irrigation projects in Nalgonda district. Stating that baseless allegations are being made against the previous government, he said that the Congress government should act responsibly. “It should focus on development and work for the future of Telangana,” he said.

During a chit-chat with media persons here, he said that he had given suggestions and advice on the projects in the recent review meeting with the concerned minister. He said that the six guarantees of Congress cannot be implemented now.

Sukhender Reddy said that if the party asks, his son Amit Reddy will contest from Nalgonda or Bhongir Lok Sabha seat. Referring to the recent Assembly elections, he said: “Only four districts were in favour of the Congress and the rest of the districts gave mixed results. The dominance of the BRS was witnessed in Hyderabad and Medak districts.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NALGONDA: State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Sunday asked the state government to allocate a budget for pending irrigation projects in Nalgonda district. Stating that baseless allegations are being made against the previous government, he said that the Congress government should act responsibly. “It should focus on development and work for the future of Telangana,” he said. During a chit-chat with media persons here, he said that he had given suggestions and advice on the projects in the recent review meeting with the concerned minister. He said that the six guarantees of Congress cannot be implemented now. Sukhender Reddy said that if the party asks, his son Amit Reddy will contest from Nalgonda or Bhongir Lok Sabha seat. Referring to the recent Assembly elections, he said: “Only four districts were in favour of the Congress and the rest of the districts gave mixed results. The dominance of the BRS was witnessed in Hyderabad and Medak districts.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp