Development is not just dazzling buildings: Telangana CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Stating that the real development is the comprehensive development of the people, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called on the district collectors and SPs and directed them to play a key role in implementing the state government’s decisions at ground level.

Speaking during a five-hour-long conference, the chief minister said, “The last poor person in the line should also get the benefits of welfare schemes. Till then, the Congress does not believe that the country or the state is developed.”

“If someone shows dazzling buildings and mistakes them as development, it serves no purpose to the poor. The real development is the comprehensive development of the people. The last poor person in the line should also get the benefits of welfare schemes. Till then, the Congress does not believe that the country or the state is developed,” the CM said

That was why the government decided to take applications from the poor for the implementation of six guarantees under the Abhaya Hastham programme, he said. He exhorted AIS officers to take former officers like SR Sankar as their role models.

Revanth warned that the state government would be friendly with officers only if they earned a good reputation among the people. If the officials exhibit any laxity in their duties, the government would review and take action, the CM said.

Revanth directed the AIS officers to learn the local language, mingle with the people and work from a ‘humane angle’. He wanted the officials to cultivate a ‘positive approach’. The state government started the Praja Palana as it is a responsible and accountable government. From December 28 to January 6, the government would receive applications from the people for eight days.

‘Spurious seeds a bigger crime than terror’

Revanth also directed the officials to focus on the spread of spurious seeds, as “it was a bigger crime than terrorism”. “The reason behind the suicides of farmers is fake seeds. Prepare a database of those selling fake seeds. Seize the properties of fake seed companies under the Revenue Recovery (RR) Act. When we are seizing the assets of those involved in drugs and ED cases, why the police are not seizing the properties of fake seed sellers,” he asked. If there was no provision in the existing Acts to seize the properties of the sellers of fake seeds, then the relevant Acts should be amended suitably, the CM told the officials.

Stating that officials should take the responsibility of implementing the six guarantees at the village level, he said. “If you face any problem in working in the present system, I have no objection to transferring you from your present place of posting or relieving you from the present responsibility. The government will have an objection if you continue in the present place of work and are unwilling to discharge the duties properly,” Revanth said.

The CM further told the officials that if they were reluctant to reach targets and felt overburdened and not interested in working for 18 hours, considering it as physical and mental stress, then the SPs and the collectors would be transferred to some other place. He, however, told the SPs and collectors that with the present opportunity given by the government, they would get ‘lifetime achievement’, if they worked sincerely. He said that the government had an open mind and would take suggestions from SPs and collectors.

