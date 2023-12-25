Devotees flock to Medak Cathedral, pitch tents for Christmas celebrations

P Krishna By

Express News Service

MEDAK: The Medak Cathedral was decked up for Christmas celebrations on Sunday night, anticipating the participation of thousands of devotees in the festivities that commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. Besides local attendees, representatives from neighbouring countries are expected to attend the celebrations. However, amidst the festive preparations, authorities are cautioning attendees about the potential risk of COVID-19, advising them to wear masks as a precautionary measure and maintain social distancing.

The archbishop will initiate the festivities with the first adoration prayer at 4:00 am on Monday. It has been a tradition for a large number of devotees to gather at the church for this inaugural worship. Devotees began arriving at the church premises on Sunday evening to partake in the prayer, setting up temporary tents for a two to three-day stay during the festivities.

Shops have been established near the church to cater to the needs of attendees. A giant wheel and a mini circus have been arranged for the entertainment of young children. Security measures are being implemented by the police to ensure a peaceful celebration. Additional police forces from the Sangareddy and Siddipet districts are being deployed.

With the Mahalakshmi scheme, allowing women to travel for free in TSRTC buses, an increased participation of women is expected during the Christmas celebrations. The 30 m wide, 61 m long cathedral, spread across 300 acres, was built by Charles Walker Fasnet from the British Wesleyan Methodists and consecrated on December 25, 1924. The mosaic tiles present inside the cathedral were imported from Britain and Italian masons were engaged in laying the flooring.

