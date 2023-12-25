Home States Telangana

ICBM-SBE holds 16th convocation

Our vision of world-class education is reflected through our achievements which have risen consistently on unparalleled scale every year.

Published: 25th December 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2023 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Graduates click selfies with TSTRTC MD VC Sajjanar on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 16th convocation ceremony of ICBM - School of Business Excellence (SBE) for its 2021-2023 batch of post graduate diploma in management  (PGDM) was held on Sunday.VC Sajjanar, vice chairman and managing director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof S Zarar Ahmed, chairman of ICBM, said, “Education standards at ICBM-SBE are high and students undergo a series of evaluations regularly including projects and interviews. Again this year, we were able to secure 100 per cent placements for the batch of 2021-23”.

Prof Ahmed added, “ICBM-SBE is a distinguished institute of learning with quality education on par with international universities. Our vision of world-class education is reflected through our achievements which have risen consistently on unparalleled scale every year.”

