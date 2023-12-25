Lite byte: BRS MP puts party on notice

By Express News Service

‘Mr minister’: Old habits die hard

After a decade-long struggle, the Congress has now become the ruling party in the state. But not all the newly appointed ministers have got accustomed to the change yet. While speaking in the Assembly, some of the ministers referred to opposition MLAs who were part of the Cabinet during the BRS government as ministers. Although the ministers tried to cover up the slip of the tongue, the repeated mistakes show that old habits die hard — especially when you’re used to calling your opponents ‘ministers’ for so long.

Pink problems

A sitting BRS MP is making waves with discussions among his inner circle. Anticipating a ticket again from his constituency, he has outlined his strategy: if the party officially announces his candidature for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he is prepared to fight vigorously for victory. However, should the party choose not to grant him the coveted ticket, he has openly declared his intent to ensure the defeat of the party candidate in not just his constituency but in a neighbouring segment too. Party leaders have been questioning the motivations behind these comments. They have asserted that the MP’s actions appear to be a calculated move, bordering on blackmail, as he seeks to divert attention from his perceived failures in the recent Assembly elections.

Sorrows come in battalions

When it rains, it pours. The possible revolt by the sitting MP is not the only problem that the pink party is facing after its defeat in the Assembly polls. Whispers suggest that a former minister, who is a sitting BRS MLA, is harbouring hopes of again securing a Lok Sabha ticket for his son. However, the party appears to be inclined towards fielding a stronger candidate from the segment this time. Amidst these rumours, the former minister has now started engaging in discussions with the Congress. Reports suggest that he has even offered his support in the upcoming elections to the ruling party.

Inputs: B Kartheek, Ireddy Srinivas Reddy

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

‘Mr minister’: Old habits die hard After a decade-long struggle, the Congress has now become the ruling party in the state. But not all the newly appointed ministers have got accustomed to the change yet. While speaking in the Assembly, some of the ministers referred to opposition MLAs who were part of the Cabinet during the BRS government as ministers. Although the ministers tried to cover up the slip of the tongue, the repeated mistakes show that old habits die hard — especially when you’re used to calling your opponents ‘ministers’ for so long. Pink problems A sitting BRS MP is making waves with discussions among his inner circle. Anticipating a ticket again from his constituency, he has outlined his strategy: if the party officially announces his candidature for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he is prepared to fight vigorously for victory. However, should the party choose not to grant him the coveted ticket, he has openly declared his intent to ensure the defeat of the party candidate in not just his constituency but in a neighbouring segment too. Party leaders have been questioning the motivations behind these comments. They have asserted that the MP’s actions appear to be a calculated move, bordering on blackmail, as he seeks to divert attention from his perceived failures in the recent Assembly elections. Sorrows come in battalions When it rains, it pours. The possible revolt by the sitting MP is not the only problem that the pink party is facing after its defeat in the Assembly polls. Whispers suggest that a former minister, who is a sitting BRS MLA, is harbouring hopes of again securing a Lok Sabha ticket for his son. However, the party appears to be inclined towards fielding a stronger candidate from the segment this time. Amidst these rumours, the former minister has now started engaging in discussions with the Congress. Reports suggest that he has even offered his support in the upcoming elections to the ruling party.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Inputs: B Kartheek, Ireddy Srinivas Reddy Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp