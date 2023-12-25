MIM got medical college for supporting Nadendla: Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy “taunting” AIMIM over its support to all the CMs right from Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi described the former as a “newly crowned prince” and said that his party supported Bhaskar Rao faction after his father, Marhoom Salar conducted a public meeting and sought the opinion of the people of Hyderabad on extending support.

Stating that “they didn’t get a ministerial position or money for supporting Bhaskar Rao”, he said: “Instead, Salar got permission to set up a minority educational institution — Deccan College of Medical Sciences. I saw him struggle to get it established. It took a physical toll on him. But today, even if he is not in this world, his work lives on. The college has produced over 5,000 doctors who serve patients all over the world.”Condemning the CM’s statement on Hyderabad south zone’s power dues, he said that no CM is entitled to insult the people of an area where tribals, Dalits and Muslims live.

