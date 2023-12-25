Home States Telangana

MIM got medical college for supporting Nadendla: Owaisi

Condemning the CM’s statement on Hyderabad south zone’s power dues, he said that no CM is entitled to insult the people of an area where tribals, Dalits and Muslims live.

Published: 25th December 2023 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2023 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi gestures as he addresses the media in Hyderabad. (Photo | Sri Loganathan Velmurugan, EPS)

AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy “taunting” AIMIM over its support to all the CMs right from Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi described the former as a “newly crowned prince” and said that his party supported Bhaskar Rao faction after his father,  Marhoom Salar conducted a public meeting and sought the opinion of the people of Hyderabad on extending support.

Stating that “they didn’t get a ministerial position or money for supporting Bhaskar Rao”,  he said: “Instead, Salar got permission to set up a minority educational institution — Deccan College of Medical Sciences. I saw him struggle to get it established. It took a physical toll on him. But today, even if he is not in this world, his work lives on. The college has produced over 5,000 doctors who serve patients all over the world.”Condemning the CM’s statement on Hyderabad south zone’s power dues, he said that no CM is entitled to insult the people of an area where tribals, Dalits and Muslims live.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp