Mission South: BJP eyes maximum LS seats in Telangana

HYDERABAD: After failing to secure seats in double digits in the recent Assembly elections, the BJP is taking the Lok Sabha polls as a matter of prestige. The party’s national leadership wants to win as many Lok Sabha seats as possible in Telangana so that it can send a message that the BJP will emerge as a strong party in the state, which in turn will pave the way for its success in the 2028 Assembly elections.

The party high command has reportedly instructed the state leadership to focus on winning at least eight out of 17 segments in the upcoming Lok Sabha poll. This undoubtedly poses a big challenge for the state leaders of the BJP.

The party’s national leaders, who are getting feedback during their tours to the state that it will be a fight between the Congress and BJP in Telangana, want to project Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the only leader who can keep the nation on the path of development and success.

The saffron party performed well in the last Lok Sabha elections, winning four seats. With the national leadership setting an ambitious target, the state leaders are gearing up to work hard and win as many seat segments as possible in the upcoming elections.

Sitting MPs likely to seek re-election

Sitting MPs G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Dharampuri Arvind and Soyam Bapu Rao are likely to seek re-election from their respective segments. The other leaders also want to try their luck in the LS elections. The party is reportedly looking at the possibility of fielding former MLA Eatala Rajender, DK Aruna, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Muralidhar Rao and a few other prominent leaders.

In southern states, the party is hoping to secure a majority of seats in Karnataka and Telangana. The BJP has a significant vote bank in both states. In Karnataka in particular, the BJP won 25 out of a total of 28 seats in the last elections and it is now hoping for an encore in the upcoming elections. In Telangana too, the BJP wants to show its strength so that the party gets a big boost in south India.

