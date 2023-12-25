Revanth sheds light on peddling near schools, asks police to ‘crush drug mafia’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Noting that tickets for a ‘Sunburn’ party in the city on the night of December 31 were being sold on digital platforms, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday directed officials to ensure that individuals below 18 years of age are not allowed into such events. He also noted that drugs were being sold outside schools and colleges and directed police to act tough against the drug mafia.

Addressing district collectors and superintendents of police, he said, “I have personally checked it on BookMyShow. Children below 18 should not be allowed to such parties. Liquor should not be sold to minors. Enquire what is available on BookMyShow. No one should organise parties without the prior permission of the police. Why are they selling tickets?”

Do not see parties as income sources; curb them as they are misleading the youth, he told the officials. He recalled that ‘Sunburn’ parties were banned in Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra in the past. “How did they enter Telangana?” he asked the officials.

Stating that Telangana was “becoming another Punjab” in terms of drug cases, he said, “I do not know whether police officials have any information about drugs being sold in educational institutions or not. But I have information as I am mingling with the people. Crush the drug mafia with an iron fist. The word ganja should not be heard in the state.”

He also directed officials to focus on the transportation of ganja as the cultivation in the state was less and the consumption was high. He suggested the appointment of special officers in all districts to curb the spread of ganja.

Observing that offenders were moving from traditional crimes to cyber ones, he directed the police to hone their skills. While friendly policing was a great idea, the cops should be friendly only with innocent people and not criminals, he quipped.

