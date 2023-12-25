‘Robin Hood of Bihar’ apprehended in Jubilee Hills

Swethavimala M By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a narrative that blurs the lines between criminality and compassion, a self-styled modern-day Robin Hood from Bihar has caused many people sleepless nights across different cities in India. His modus operandi consists of him finding an affluent neighbourhood, conducting reconnaissance, walking to the targeted house at night, climbing the wall and breaking into the residence using sharp tools, the police said. The stolen jewellery is sold at a local shop. The rest is sent back to his native state of Bihar allegedly to help the underprivileged, they added.

While celebrated by some for his altruistic endeavours, the actions of habitual offender Mohammed Irfan, who is known as the ‘Robin Hood of Bihar’ in some circles, have not escaped the attention of law enforcement.

To the Jubilee Hills police, who apprehended him on Saturday, he is a thief with suspected involvement in over 15 cases across different states. “He spends around 10% to 20% of his ill-gotten gains to sponsor medical expenses, weddings or for constructing roads for the poor. He spends the rest of his money on his extravagant lifestyle,” a police officer told TNIE.

Pune police arrested him in February this year but after Irfan secured bail in May, he started stealing again, he added. Irfan has been named in several criminal cases since 2017 in Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Around 2.30 am on December 9, Irfan targeted a house in the MP and MLAs Colony in Jubilee Hills.

Employing screwdrivers to stealthily break into the house, he stole a gold chain while the occupants were in deep slumber, the cops said. His brazen act was almost foiled by a caretaker who spotted a stranger wearing a white cap and jacket in the house. Subsequently, a pursuit by the homeowners and their staff ensued, but Irfan disappeared into thin air.

Subsequently, the Jubilee Hills police launched an investigation. Upon analysis of CCTV footage, the accused was seen in a camera located 2 km away from the crime scene, the police said. The crime team found that Irfan had boarded an auto-rickshaw to Lakdikapul.

The cops collected images and circulated them among informers. Later, the police, acting on reliable information, intercepted Irfan near the Yousufguda check post and arrested him with sharp tools in his possession. He was remanded to judicial custody on Saturday.

