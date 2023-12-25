Shruti Ojha appointed as new director of Telangana's Intermediate Education

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The government posted Shruti Ojha, a 2013-batch IAS officer, as the director of Intermediate Education and secretary of the BIE. The state government on Sunday transferred five IAS officers and one IPS officer. Jyoti Buddha Prakash has been posted as the Transport Commissioner. Naveen Mittal was relieved from the FAC of Intermediate Education. Medchal-Malkajgiri Collector Gowtham Potru was given FAC as Rangareddy Collector. Former Rachakonda CP DS Chauhan was given the Civil Supplies Commissioner post.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The government posted Shruti Ojha, a 2013-batch IAS officer, as the director of Intermediate Education and secretary of the BIE. The state government on Sunday transferred five IAS officers and one IPS officer. Jyoti Buddha Prakash has been posted as the Transport Commissioner. Naveen Mittal was relieved from the FAC of Intermediate Education. Medchal-Malkajgiri Collector Gowtham Potru was given FAC as Rangareddy Collector. Former Rachakonda CP DS Chauhan was given the Civil Supplies Commissioner post. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });