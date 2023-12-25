Home States Telangana

Thousands throng Rama rally in K’reddy

BJP MLA Ramana Reddy inaugurates Akshinthala Kalashala Yatra in Kamareddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: The Sri Rama Janma Bhumi Theerdha Kshetra Trust’s Akshinthala Kalashala Yatra arrived in Kamareddy on Sunday, heralding a grand rally that welcomed the event to town. Kamareddy MLA K V Ramana Reddy inaugurated the rally by lighting a lamp. Akshinthalu, sacred tokens, will be distributed to every household to extend invitations for participation in the upcoming Sri Ram Mandir inauguration to be held on January 22 in Ayodhya.

The rally drew participation from numerous Hindu organisations and BJP activists, carrying saffron flags. Children adorned in attire resembling Ramayana characters joined the procession, accompanied by the presentation of Ramayana songs and drama by cultural artists. Chants of ‘Jai Sri Ram’ echoed during the procession.

The rally started from Dharmashala covering more than 60 areas of the town before concluding at Shishumandir. Gopala Krishna, the Organising Committee District president, along with representatives Gangareddy and Nithyanandam, supervised the rally. Ganapuram Rajeshwar Reddy, the trust’s state coordinator, expressed that the construction of the Ram Mandir is a symbol of self-respect.

