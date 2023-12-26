Home States Telangana

Amit Shah to give Telangana BJP suggestions on Lok Sabha elections

Union minister to chair preparatory meeting for polls at the BJP office in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Published: 26th December 2023 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2023 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will visit Telangana on December 28 to participate in a preparatory meeting for the Lok Sabha elections with party leaders at the BJP state head office in Hyderabad. 

Sources said that the meeting will focus on the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies which the BJP expects to win in the coming elections. Apart from the four seats it holds at present — Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, and Secunderabad — the BJP expects to perform well in Mahbubnagar, Chevella, Medak, Zaheerabad, Malkajgiri and Nagarkurnool. 

Meanwhile, the party leaders are expecting that the BJP Legislative Party leader would be elected by the eight MLAs of the party in the presence of Shah at the December 28 meeting.

The Union minister is likely to give directions to the party leaders and ticket aspirants regarding the coming General Election. He is also likely to gather feedback over the recent Assembly elections in which the BJP’s performance was underwhelming, with its candidates winning only eight seats. 

Tamilisai to meet Shah in Delhi today

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan left on Monday for Delhi where she is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday. It is not clear whether Tamilisai would discuss issues related to the state or political issues with the Home Minister. Tamilisai assumed charge as Governor of Telangana in September 2019. She also holds the additional charge of Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

Amit Shah Telangana BJP Lok Sabha elections

