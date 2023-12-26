Home States Telangana

‘BJP-mukt Bharat’ is need of hour, says minister   

He underscored the importance of making people aware of the damage caused by the BJP-led NDA government by privatising public assets in the form of PSUs. 

Published: 26th December 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

IT Minister D Sridhar Babu campaigns for INTUC at the open cast project-2 and Adriyala longwall project in Manthani constituency on Monday

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Ahead of the 139th Congress formation day, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar reached Adilabad on Monday to mobilize crowds for the party’s public meeting to be held in Nagpur in Maharashtra on December 28. The ministers are keen to mobilize at least 50,000 activists from the erstwhile Adilabad district alone.

Speaking to Congress activists, Sridhar Babu said that the BJP is jeopardizing the country’s financial stability and said that the need of the hour was a “BJP-mukt Bharat” or BJP-free India. 

Sridhar Babu said that the Congress believes Rahul Gandhi to be the best PM candidate. He lamented the unfulfilled promises made by the BJP, particularly in generating jobs, and criticized the privatization of PSUs. Prabhakar echoed these sentiments, alleging that like the BJP, the previous BRS  government damaged the state’s financial situation. 

