‘BJP-mukt Bharat’ is need of hour, says minister   

ADILABAD: Ahead of the 139th Congress formation day, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar reached Adilabad on Monday to mobilize crowds for the party’s public meeting to be held in Nagpur in Maharashtra on December 28. The ministers are keen to mobilize at least 50,000 activists from the erstwhile Adilabad district alone.

Speaking to Congress activists, Sridhar Babu said that the BJP is jeopardizing the country’s financial stability and said that the need of the hour was a “BJP-mukt Bharat” or BJP-free India.

He underscored the importance of making people aware of the damage caused by the BJP-led NDA government by privatizing public assets in the form of PSUs.

Sridhar Babu said that the Congress believes Rahul Gandhi to be the best PM candidate. He lamented the unfulfilled promises made by the BJP, particularly in generating jobs, and criticized the privatization of PSUs. Prabhakar echoed these sentiments, alleging that like the BJP, the previous BRS government damaged the state’s financial situation.

