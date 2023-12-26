BRS neglected Civic Supplies, left it to rot: Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday issued a stern warning to rice millers and others involved in the diversion of PDS (ration) rice. After inspecting a ration shop in Huzurnagar to assess the quality of rice and other services on Monday, Uttam expressed grave concern over the diversion and misuse of ration rice.

Currently, nearly 54 lakh ration card holders in Telangana receive five kg of rice from the Union government and one kg from the state government. Additionally, the state government provides six kg of rice every month for another 35 lakh ration card holders. Whether from the Union or state government, the cost of procurement amounts to Rs 39 per kg, the minister said. He said that almost 70-75% of ration rice is being diverted by millers and other unscrupulous entities.

“The state government views this matter very seriously. Anyone found involved in the diversion of rice will face severe consequences. The Congress government is committed to taking stringent action against millers or any other person engaged in the diversion of ration rice,” Uttam warned.

He said that the previous BRS government left the Civil Supplies Corporation burdened with a massive debt of about Rs 56,000 crore. “When BRS assumed office in 2014, the debt was only Rs 3,300 crore. Presently, the annual interest burden of the corporation, responsible for ration distribution and paddy procurement, exceeds Rs 3,000 crore.

He blamed the distorted policy of the BRS government, which entrusted paddy stocks worth Rs 22,000 crore to rice millers without any security or bank guarantee for the mess.

“While Karnataka and Tamil Nadu offered to purchase the rice stocks from the Telangana government, the BRS government, for political reasons, opted to let the rice rot in godowns and the corporation being burdened with interest expenses rather than selling the rice at market prices to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the minister said.

“We are exploring the sale of rice to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and considering an open sale of paddy stocks through a transparent mechanism. We are making efforts to rescue the corporation from its precarious position,” Uttam announced.

