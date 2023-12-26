Home States Telangana

"BRS will field Ranjith Reddy from Chevella": KT Rama Rao

Published: 26th December 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2023 09:14 AM

Minister KT Rama Rao . (Photo | EPS)

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao . (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Stating that the party would field sitting MP Gaddam Ranjith Reddy from the Chevella Lok Sabha constituency, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday called upon his party leaders to prepare for the coming Lok Sabha elections. 

Rama Rao on Monday started the preparatory exercise for the General Elections by holding a meeting with BRS leaders from the Chevella Lok Sabha constituency. During the meeting, he asked the party cadre not to be discouraged by the outcome of the Assembly elections but instead focus on the Lok Sabha election. He exuded confidence that the BRS candidate would win from Chevella again.

BRS leaders P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Patnam Narender Reddy, and several others participated in the meeting. 

BRS worked hard: Ranjith
Speaking to reporters later, Ranjith Reddy said that the party's working president issued certain directions to the leaders regarding the General Elections. He refuted the allegations leveled by Congress leaders that the BRS did nothing in the last 10 years. 

“The BRS government implemented several welfare and developmental programs in the state,” Ranjith Reddy said. He pointed out that Congress gave as many as 412 assurances to voters in the run-up to the Assembly elections. “However, the Congress failed to implement any of these promises so far,” Ranjith Reddy said.

Will win by over one lakh votes, says MP
He exuded confidence that he would win by a margin of more than one lakh votes in the General Elections. “There was no truth in the statements of Congress and BJP leaders that the BRS would be wiped out from the state,” the MP said. He said that he would focus on the Assembly segments in the Chevella Lok Sabha constituency where BRS candidates lost in the recent polls.
 

