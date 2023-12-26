Home States Telangana

Congress plans huge crowds for Maha meet in Maharashtra for Party's foundation day celebrations

Ministers Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar visited Adilabad on Monday to prepare the cadre for the meeting. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana state Congress is planning to mobilize a huge crowd for the public meeting in Nagpur in neighboring Maharashtra on December 28 where the party will celebrate its foundation day and kickstart the Lok Sabha election campaign. 

Top leaders of the party including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi will be attending the meeting. 

The state party leadership is keen to showcase its strength in the Nagpur meeting. MLAs and candidates who contested the recent Assembly elections from Nizamabad, Adilabad, and Karimnagar are planning to mobilize activists for the Nagpur meeting. 

Ministers Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar visited Adilabad on Monday to prepare the cadre for the meeting. 
 

