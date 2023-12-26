Devotees flock to Medaram early for Sammakka Saralamma Jatara; officials focus on amenities

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Thousands of devotees have started flocking to the Medaram village in Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district to offer prayers to the deities almost two months ahead of the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, which is scheduled to take place from February 21 to 24.

The jatara (temple festival) is considered to be Asia’s largest tribal festival and the second-largest fair in India, after the Kumbh Mela. It is conducted by the Koya tribe in honour of the goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma.

Panchayat Raj and Tribal Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), after inspecting the ongoing works in the village, said that efforts are underway to ensure arrangements for the upcoming Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara.

“Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has allocated Rs 75 crore to facilitate these arrangements, aiming to provide necessary amenities for the devotees,” she added.

According to the Mulugu district administration and Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) authorities, focus is being laid on repairing damaged roads and establishing basic facilities, including washrooms for the devotees.

Simultaneously, several jataras are set to take place in Warangal district from January to April, including the Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Inavolu village, Sri Veerabhadra Swamy temple in Kothakonda village, Bugulu Venkateswara Swamy temple in Chilpur village in Jangaon district, Venkateswara Swamy temple in Yerragattu Gutta in Hasanparthy mandal of Hanamkonda district, and Venkateswara Swamy temple in Geesugonda mandal. Jataras are also expected to take place at the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple in Jagtial district and Vemulawada temple in Karimnagar district.

Speaking to TNIE, A Nageshwar Rao, the endowment officer (EO) of Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Inavolu, Warangal district, said that he expects 20 to 25 lakh people to visit the temple from January to April.

“Elaborate arrangements are being made for the jatara, including the construction of 100 rooms outside the temple for devotees’ accommodation, following the state government’s directives. A detailed project report (DPR) was prepared in compliance with the state government’s instructions,” he added.

