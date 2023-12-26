Home States Telangana

Devotees throng Medak Cathedral on Christmas eve

A procession, featuring the bishop, pastors, and devotees, carried the holy cross around the church during the early hours of Monday.

Published: 26th December 2023 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2023 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

A procession is seen taking place oustide the Medak Cathedral.

By Express News Service

MEDAK : Devotees from various parts of the state flocked to the Medak Cathedral on Christmas Eve.  Bishop K Padmarao of the Medak diocese conducted the initial prayer at 4 am on Monday. 

A procession is seen taking place
oustide the Medak Cathedral 

A large number of women actively participated in the special prayers. Buses arriving in Medak from various districts were crowded, particularly with women passengers.

Following the prayer session, the bishop delivered an address and extended Christmas wishes to all those celebrating the festival across the world.

A procession, featuring the bishop, pastors, and devotees, carried the holy cross around the church during the early hours of Monday.

Stringent security measures were in place to prevent any untoward incidents. Medak MLA Mynampally Rohit visited the cathedral, cutting a cake on the premises.

He said that he would invite Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to the church next year and ensure a grand celebration of Christmas.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp