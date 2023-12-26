Devotees throng Medak Cathedral on Christmas eve

By Express News Service

MEDAK : Devotees from various parts of the state flocked to the Medak Cathedral on Christmas Eve. Bishop K Padmarao of the Medak diocese conducted the initial prayer at 4 am on Monday.

A procession is seen taking place

oustide the Medak Cathedral

A large number of women actively participated in the special prayers. Buses arriving in Medak from various districts were crowded, particularly with women passengers.

Following the prayer session, the bishop delivered an address and extended Christmas wishes to all those celebrating the festival across the world.

A procession, featuring the bishop, pastors, and devotees, carried the holy cross around the church during the early hours of Monday.

Stringent security measures were in place to prevent any untoward incidents. Medak MLA Mynampally Rohit visited the cathedral, cutting a cake on the premises.

He said that he would invite Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to the church next year and ensure a grand celebration of Christmas.



