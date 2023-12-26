Five of family test positive for Covid in Bhupalpally district in Telangana

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: The office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare reported 10 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total active cases in the state to 55. A total of 989 samples were tested across the state on Monday. In the past seven days, Hyderabad recorded 45 cases, Rangareddy reported three, and Sangareddy reported two. Additionally, Medak, Karimnagar, and Khammam reported one case each.

In Ghanpur mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, five family members, including an 11-year-old boy, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Initially, a 62-year-old woman from the family had tested positive. The woman was shifted to MGM Hospital in Warangal for treatment, where she was admitted to the Covid-19 special ward. Currently, her health is stable.

It is learned that the primary contacts of the family are undergoing testing for the virus. The remaining members of the family have been quarantined as per the physician’s instructions and are receiving treatment at their residence. A total of five positive cases were reported in the district, sources said.

Upon receiving information about the family, Bhupalpally District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr Ch Madhusudhan, along with his team, collected information and advised them to isolate themselves at home. They are currently asymptomatic, and their health condition is stable, he said.

He said that the 62-year-old woman tested positive for Covid four days ago and was initially admitted to MGM Hospital in Warangal. After exhibiting symptoms of a cold and breathing issues, she was transferred to a private hospital in Hanamkonda. Subsequently, her samples were tested in a private lab, confirming the positive result. She was then transferred to MGM Hospital, he added. Dr Madhusudhan said that the staff had also sent the woman’s samples to the virology lab at Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) for testing, where her results tested positive.



