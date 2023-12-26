Home States Telangana

Pedestrian, biker dies in accident; motorist’s relatives killed in separate collision

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: A 57-year-old pedestrian, Saidulu, was struck by a bike being driven by a 28-year-old man, Ramavat Shivanayak, on National Highway 186 at Vempadu village of Nidamanur mandal on Monday. Saidulu was crossing the highway at the time of the incident and succumbed to his injuries on the spot. Shivanayak, who was traveling from Miryalaguda to Haliya village in Nalgonda district, passed away while receiving treatment at a hospital in Miryalaguda.

Meanwhile, a tanker collided with a Tata Ace vehicle, carrying relatives of Shivanayak, who were en route to offer condolences to the grieving family, near Parvathipuram. Four out of the seven passengers lost their lives on the spot. The remaining three occupants suffered grievous injuries and are being treated at a hospital in Miryalaguda. 

The deceased have been identified as Ramavat Ganya, 40, Nagaraju, 28, Ramavat Pandu, 40, and Ramavat Bujji, 38. 

The Nidamanuru police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.
 

