Revanth to meet Prime Minister today, discuss pending state issues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is leaving for Delhi on Tuesday, is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This would be the first meeting of Revanth with the prime minister since he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Telangana.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka too will accompany the Chief Minister to the national capital.

Though it is a courtesy call, sources said that Revanth is expected to take up the pending issues of the state with Modi, including the release of funds for various projects.

It may be recalled that immediately after assuming charge as the Chief Minister, Revanth called up Union Tourism Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy and requested the latter to arrange a meeting with top leaders in Delhi to discuss the pending issues of the state.

Revanth has already made it clear that he would maintain cordial government-to-government relations with the Centre, setting aside ideological differences with the BJP. The meeting with the Prime Minister assumes significance as the Congress government is going to present its first budget soon.

Revanth is also expected to meet Congress leaders in Delhi and discuss the party affairs, including appointments to nominated posts and other issues. The chief minister could not attend the recent Congress Working Committee meeting due to the Assembly session.

After his return, the chief minister will attend the Congress rally scheduled to be held in Nagpur on December 28 on the party’s foundation day.

