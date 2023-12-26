State will provide necessary support to Foxconn in Hyderabad: CM A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy assured that the State government would provide all necessary support to the proposed unit of Foxconn in Hyderabad.

At a meeting with the representatives of Foxconn here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that the State government was committed to industrial development in the state.

CM A Revanth Reddy at a meeting with the

representatives of Foxconn.

He said that all required permissions for the industries would be given in a simplified procedure and the government was determined to put Telangana as the number one state in the industrial sector in the country.

Foxconn signed an MoU with the State government in March 2023 to manufacture Apple phones. Foxconn signed the MoU with an assurance that it would provide one lakh jobs in the state. In the first phase, Foxconn would provide 25,000 jobs in the next two years.

The customers of Foxconn included Google, Xiamoi, Amazon, Hewlett Packard, Huawei, Alibaba Group, CISCO, Dell, Facebook, Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, SEGA and Nokia. Foxconn is currently operating in 24 countries including China, Malaysia, the US and others.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy assured that the State government would provide all necessary support to the proposed unit of Foxconn in Hyderabad. At a meeting with the representatives of Foxconn here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that the State government was committed to industrial development in the state. CM A Revanth Reddy at a meeting with the representatives of Foxconn. He said that all required permissions for the industries would be given in a simplified procedure and the government was determined to put Telangana as the number one state in the industrial sector in the country. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Foxconn signed an MoU with the State government in March 2023 to manufacture Apple phones. Foxconn signed the MoU with an assurance that it would provide one lakh jobs in the state. In the first phase, Foxconn would provide 25,000 jobs in the next two years. The customers of Foxconn included Google, Xiamoi, Amazon, Hewlett Packard, Huawei, Alibaba Group, CISCO, Dell, Facebook, Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, SEGA and Nokia. Foxconn is currently operating in 24 countries including China, Malaysia, the US and others. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp