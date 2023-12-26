Home States Telangana

Super speciality hospital will be built for SCCL workers: Ponguleti

The campaign for the trade union elections concluded on Monday. 

IT Minister D Sridhar Babu campaigns for INTUC at the open cast project-2 and Adriyala longwall project in Manthani constituency on Monday

KHAMMAM: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said that a super specialty hospital would be constructed for the employees of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). Campaigning for the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) ahead of the December 27 trade union elections of SCCL in Yellandu, the minister alleged that the BRS government failed to provide interest-free home loans to SCCL employees.

In the erstwhile Adilabad district, Sirpur BJP MLA Pallvai Harish Babu participated in a campaign at Singareni workshops in Goleti town and Kairiguda village. He organized meetings and urged workers to support the BJP-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS). He said that addressing workers’ issues could be achieved by strengthening the BMS trade union. 

