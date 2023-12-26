Two top BJP leaders from Telangana likely to join Congress ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP is on the edge with reports pouring in that desertions might soon take place, given the fast-approaching Lok Sabha elections.

A sitting MP and a former MP are likely to shift loyalty to the grand old party. Both of them want to contest from their home constituencies as Congress nominees. The former MP had met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy a few days ago.

The sitting MP, who is said to be unhappy with the party’s national leadership for denying him a berth in the Cabinet, had thought of joining the Congress on the eve of Assembly elections but could not get an assurance of a ticket. The sitting MP is said to be very close to Revanth Reddy.

Both leaders are expecting the Congress to win a majority of Lok Sabha seats under the leadership of Revanth. They want to develop their constituencies with state funds.

If the speculation proves right, it would be a major setback for the BJP before the Lok Sabha elections as it is keen on winning as many seats as possible from Telangana after it improved its performance in the recent Assembly elections.

