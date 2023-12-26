"Why Rahul silent on DMK hate speeches": BRS leader Kavitha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC K Kavitha alleged that the “anti-Hindu” tendency was in the DNA of the Congress. Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Kavitha wondered why Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was silent when leaders of some INDIA bloc partners insulted Hindi-speaking states as well as Sanatan Dharma.

She demanded an answer on this from Rahul Gandhi. Kavitha later tweeted: “Some leaders these days choose to attack religious sentiments of the people for their 2 mins of fame! I want to ask Mr. Election Gandhi his stand on the issue of Sanatan Dharma — why has he not given any statement on this as yet? It’s high time that Rahul Ji comes out of his PR Bubble and answers to the people of India”.

Kavitha alleged that some leaders of the DMK, a Congress ally, were making hate speeches. No one should insult the country for the sake of votes in one state, Kavitha stated.

The BRS MLC objected to DMK leaders’ “gaumutra states” comments. “Rahul Gandhi should have reacted immediately to these comments,” she felt. She alleged that Rahul is visible only during elections. “That was why people are calling him “Election Gandhi”, Kavitha claimed.

As the Congress was leading the INDIA bloc, the grand old party should be held responsible for the comments made by DMK leaders, Kavitha said.

She also demanded Rahul to spell out his stand on the hijab row. “Congress is known for cheating and conspiracies,” Kavitha alleged and added that the BRS would give some time to the Congress government to implement its assurances in Telangana.

“If the Congress fails to implement its assurances, then the people would fight against the party,” she said.

