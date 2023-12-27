Accord national project status to PRLIS, Revanth requests PM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday and requested him to accord national project status to the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) and also release the funds due to the state.

In their half-an-hour meeting with Modi, they explained the financial situation of the state and also informed the PM that a white paper on state finances was tabled in the Legislative Assembly. This was the first time that Revanth met the prime minister after taking charge as the chief minister.

Revanth and Vikramarka, who also holds the Finance portfolio, told Modi that the AP Reorganisation Act mentioned that national project status would be accorded to one project each in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Pointing out that Polavaram in Andhra Pradesh was accorded national project status, they asked Modi to grant the same to Palamuru in Telangana.

Speaking to reporters later, Revanth said that they submitted representations on funds pending department-wise. Vikramarka said that besides pending funds, they also asked the PM to release additional funds to the state. “The prime minister responded positively to our request,” Vikramarka said.

He said that they also gave a representation on the pending issues of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. Vikramarka added that the erstwhile BRS government neglected the bifurcation issues and failed to take them up with the Centre. “We requested the PM to resolve the pending bifurcation issues,” he said.

Vikramarka claimed that the BRS government imposed a huge debt burden on the state. “Keeping the future of the state in mind, we asked the PM to release additional funds to complete the pending irrigation projects and strengthen the health and education sectors,” he said.

Vikramarka said that Rs 1,800 crore backward region grant funds (BRGF) and Rs 2,250 crore Central grants were due to the state. He said that the BRGF funds for the years 2019–20, 2021–22, 2022–23 and 2023–24 were pending. Each of the nine erstwhile districts of the state was supposed to get Rs 50 crore every year.

They also requested Modi to release the pending 15th Finance Commission funds of Rs 2,233.54 crore (including Rs 129.69 crore for 2022–23 and Rs 1,608.85 crore for 2023-24).

Of the 14 proposals pending with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the upgradation of roads, only two were cleared. They requested the PM to approve the upgradation of the remaining 12 state highways into national highways.

The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act assures the establishment of a steel plant (Bayyaram Steel Plant) in the erstwhile Khammam district. Revanth and Vikramarka requested Modi to clear the project immediately. Indian Railways announced a coach factory in Kazipet, but the Centre declared the establishment of a periodic overhauling workshop, they pointed out.

The then UPA government announced an Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) for Bangalore and Hyderabad in 2010. The Hyderabad ITIR project was put in cold storage after the change of government at the Centre in 2014. They appealed to the PM to take up Hyderabad ITIR immediately.

They also asked him to announce Kakatiya Mega Textile Park as a greenfield project and release enough funds. Among the seven mega textile parks identified under PM Mitra, the Kakatiya Textile Park in Warangal has been declared as a brownfield park that did not receive adequate funds.

The chief minister and deputy CM told the prime minister that the state government was ready to provide the necessary land and requested him to establish the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Hyderabad, as the Centre has proposed to set up one IIM in each state.They also asked Modi to shift the Indian Army’s Southern Command head office in Pune to Secunderabad Cantonment as there is not a single head office of the Indian Army in any of the southern states.

‘Shift Indian Army’s Southern Command head office to Sec’bad’

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asked Modi to shift the Indian Army’s Southern Command head office in Pune to Secunderabad Cantonment as there is not a single head office of the Indian Army in any of the southern states.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday and requested him to accord national project status to the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) and also release the funds due to the state. In their half-an-hour meeting with Modi, they explained the financial situation of the state and also informed the PM that a white paper on state finances was tabled in the Legislative Assembly. This was the first time that Revanth met the prime minister after taking charge as the chief minister. Revanth and Vikramarka, who also holds the Finance portfolio, told Modi that the AP Reorganisation Act mentioned that national project status would be accorded to one project each in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Pointing out that Polavaram in Andhra Pradesh was accorded national project status, they asked Modi to grant the same to Palamuru in Telangana.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to reporters later, Revanth said that they submitted representations on funds pending department-wise. Vikramarka said that besides pending funds, they also asked the PM to release additional funds to the state. “The prime minister responded positively to our request,” Vikramarka said. He said that they also gave a representation on the pending issues of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. Vikramarka added that the erstwhile BRS government neglected the bifurcation issues and failed to take them up with the Centre. “We requested the PM to resolve the pending bifurcation issues,” he said. Vikramarka claimed that the BRS government imposed a huge debt burden on the state. “Keeping the future of the state in mind, we asked the PM to release additional funds to complete the pending irrigation projects and strengthen the health and education sectors,” he said. Vikramarka said that Rs 1,800 crore backward region grant funds (BRGF) and Rs 2,250 crore Central grants were due to the state. He said that the BRGF funds for the years 2019–20, 2021–22, 2022–23 and 2023–24 were pending. Each of the nine erstwhile districts of the state was supposed to get Rs 50 crore every year. They also requested Modi to release the pending 15th Finance Commission funds of Rs 2,233.54 crore (including Rs 129.69 crore for 2022–23 and Rs 1,608.85 crore for 2023-24). Of the 14 proposals pending with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the upgradation of roads, only two were cleared. They requested the PM to approve the upgradation of the remaining 12 state highways into national highways. The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act assures the establishment of a steel plant (Bayyaram Steel Plant) in the erstwhile Khammam district. Revanth and Vikramarka requested Modi to clear the project immediately. Indian Railways announced a coach factory in Kazipet, but the Centre declared the establishment of a periodic overhauling workshop, they pointed out. The then UPA government announced an Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) for Bangalore and Hyderabad in 2010. The Hyderabad ITIR project was put in cold storage after the change of government at the Centre in 2014. They appealed to the PM to take up Hyderabad ITIR immediately. They also asked him to announce Kakatiya Mega Textile Park as a greenfield project and release enough funds. Among the seven mega textile parks identified under PM Mitra, the Kakatiya Textile Park in Warangal has been declared as a brownfield park that did not receive adequate funds. The chief minister and deputy CM told the prime minister that the state government was ready to provide the necessary land and requested him to establish the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Hyderabad, as the Centre has proposed to set up one IIM in each state.They also asked Modi to shift the Indian Army’s Southern Command head office in Pune to Secunderabad Cantonment as there is not a single head office of the Indian Army in any of the southern states. ‘Shift Indian Army’s Southern Command head office to Sec’bad’ Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asked Modi to shift the Indian Army’s Southern Command head office in Pune to Secunderabad Cantonment as there is not a single head office of the Indian Army in any of the southern states. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp