CM Revanth Reddy meets Foxconn delegation, assures govt support

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said the state government would provide all necessary support for Foxconn’s proposed unit in Kongara Kalan on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

At a meeting with a delegation from Foxconn — comprising the firm’s representative in India, V Lee, and others — here on Tuesday, the chief minister said the government was committed to industrial development in the state. IT Minister D Sridhar Babu too was present.

They discussed Foxconn’s plans in the country and potential opportunities in Telangana. Taiwan-based Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) is one of the leading electronics manufacturing services (EMS) providers globally.

According to a press release, the chief minister said: “Telangana has a huge talent pool and availability of skilled workforce to meet the requirements of electronics industry. The state is committed to providing the required infrastructure support to the industry and is keen on collaborating with Foxconn on their future projects in India”.

Revanth also assured Foxconn of all the necessary support towards the operationalisation of their existing manufacturing facility in Kongara Kalan. The chief minister said all required permissions for the industries would be given in a simplified procedure and that the government was determined to make Telangana the No.1 state in the industrial sector in the country.

Foxconn entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government in March to manufacture Apple iPhones. The firm promised to create one lakh jobs in the state and provide 25,000 jobs in the next two years. The list of Foxconn’s clients include Google, Xiaomi, Amazon, Hewlett Packard, Huawei, the Alibaba Group, CISCO, Dell, Facebook, Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, SEGA and Nokia. Foxconn is currently operating in 24 countries, including China, Malaysia and the US.

Foxconn’s Lee expressed his gratitude for continued support from the state government for their upcoming manufacturing facility in Kongara Kalan. Foxconn was rapidly expanding in the country, he said, adding that the firm was aiming to grow its presence in the state.

