Courage of Sahibzades continues to inspire: G Kishan Reddy

Published: 27th December 2023 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2023 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state president G Kishan Reddy offers prayers at the Gurudwara Sahib in Ameerpet on the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said the valour of Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh — sons of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth and last Sikh guru — serves as a beacon of inspiration for the coming generations.

As part of the celebrations, Kishan, who is also the state BJP unit president, offered prayers at the Gurudwara Sahib in Ameerpet and highlighted their selflessness in protecting Sikhism against the “tyrannical Mughal king Aurangzeb”. He also participated in a rally.

He said PM Narendra Modi announced to mark December 26 as Veer Baal Diwas as a fitting tribute to honour the Sikh Gurus and their contribution to protecting the Sikh faith. This is being organised all over the country to pay tributes to the two young heroes.

To mark the occasion, the Centre is organising programmes all over the country to create awareness among citizens, about the story of the exemplary courage of the Sahibzades. A film on ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ is also being screened, the minister said.

Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman participated in a similar programme held at Gurudwara Saheb in Secunderabad.

