Fog prevails in Telangana; IMD issues yellow alert

Navya Parvathy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of dense foggy conditions across Telangana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD)–Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for Wednesday.

According to the IMD, foggy conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri-Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Medak and Kamareddy districts during morning hours. For the next 48 hours in Hyderabad, mist/foggy conditions are anticipated during morning hours and partly cloudy skies are expected later, the IMD forecasted.

However, dropping mercury levels seem to be causing an uptick in the air pollution levels during the mornings. According to WG Prasanna Kumar, senior social scientist at the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), the rise in pollution is due to a phenomenon called inversion.

“Pollution is constant. Dispersal depends on the movement of air. Due to still winter air, there is concentration on the ground level,” he explained. Pointing out that the same phenomenon takes place in Delhi, he said that the experience of pollution depends on the weather.

According to the TSPCB official, people with breathing problems, lung infections and asthma are advised against stepping outdoors during the morning hours and at night. “If it is necessary to step out, they are advised to wear face masks,” he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: In the wake of dense foggy conditions across Telangana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD)–Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for Wednesday. According to the IMD, foggy conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri-Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Medak and Kamareddy districts during morning hours. For the next 48 hours in Hyderabad, mist/foggy conditions are anticipated during morning hours and partly cloudy skies are expected later, the IMD forecasted. However, dropping mercury levels seem to be causing an uptick in the air pollution levels during the mornings. According to WG Prasanna Kumar, senior social scientist at the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), the rise in pollution is due to a phenomenon called inversion.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Pollution is constant. Dispersal depends on the movement of air. Due to still winter air, there is concentration on the ground level,” he explained. Pointing out that the same phenomenon takes place in Delhi, he said that the experience of pollution depends on the weather. According to the TSPCB official, people with breathing problems, lung infections and asthma are advised against stepping outdoors during the morning hours and at night. “If it is necessary to step out, they are advised to wear face masks,” he added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp