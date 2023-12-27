Governor yet to accept resignation of TSPSC chief, recruitments delayed: Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC vice-president Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said that the state government was unable to immediately start the process of recruitment as Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is yet to approve the resignation of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) chairman and members.

He said that the government had asked the TSPSC chairman and members to resign to cleanse the commission of corruption.

During an informal chat with the reporters, Kiran said: “Perhaps, the Governor wants to hold the TSPSC chairman and members accountable for the infamous paper leak scam.”Kiran also said that he has learnt that the Governor has written to the President of India over this issue.

“The Chief Minister’s Office has been following up with a request to approve the resignations of the TSPSC chairman and members. Unless the Governor accepts the TSPSC chairman’s resignation, the government cannot appoint a new chairman, and start the process of recruitment. These are teething troubles and under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Congress government will overcome it very soon,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: TPCC vice-president Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said that the state government was unable to immediately start the process of recruitment as Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is yet to approve the resignation of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) chairman and members. He said that the government had asked the TSPSC chairman and members to resign to cleanse the commission of corruption. During an informal chat with the reporters, Kiran said: “Perhaps, the Governor wants to hold the TSPSC chairman and members accountable for the infamous paper leak scam.”Kiran also said that he has learnt that the Governor has written to the President of India over this issue.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The Chief Minister’s Office has been following up with a request to approve the resignations of the TSPSC chairman and members. Unless the Governor accepts the TSPSC chairman’s resignation, the government cannot appoint a new chairman, and start the process of recruitment. These are teething troubles and under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Congress government will overcome it very soon,” he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp