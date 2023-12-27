LS polls: KCR may deny ticket to sitting MPs in some segments

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The leadership of the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) is likely to replace sitting MPs in some constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. After its loss in recent Assembly elections, the BRS is determined to retain the nine Lok Sabha seats it won in the last elections.

There is speculation among the party leaders about BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao dropping sitting MPs in Peddapalli, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Mahabubabad. KCR has reportedly commissioned a survey to get feedback from the people on the performance of the party MPs in the constituencies after the Assembly elections.

The party leadership is also focusing on winning back the constituencies where it lost in the last Lok Sabha elections, though the task appears difficult in view of anti-incumbency sentiment.

According to sources in the inner circle of the BRS, former Chennur MLA Balka Suman is likely to be fielded in the Peddapalli Lok Sabha segment from where he had won in the 2014 election. Party leaders are speculating that the leadership will replace Mahabubnagar sitting MP Manne Srinivas Reddy with former minister V Srinivas Goud, expecting to turn the tide in its favour as he is a BC leader.

MP M Kavitha is also likely to make way for a senior leader in Mahabubabad in the coming general elections. In Nagarkurnool, Ramulu is reportedly unhappy with the leadership and he even made comments against former MLA Guvvala Balaraju. The party may field Balaraju in place of Ramulu this time.

In Nalgonda, the BRS is hoping to find a stronger candidate in place of V Narsimha Reddy who lost to Congress candidate N Uttam Kumar Reddy in 2019. Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy or his son may be fielded in the constituency this time. Sukender Reddy served as MP thrice in the past.

Similarly, KCR is unlikely to give another chance to former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s son Sai Kiran Yadav who lost to BJP’s G Kishan Reddy in Secunderabad last time. According to party sources, the BRS will look for a stronger candidate to take on Kishan Reddy.

The party seniors reveal that the BRS supremo will take a final decision on candidates based on the survey report and feedback from local leaders. The coming Parliament elections are very crucial for the party to regain the lost ground in Telangana.

