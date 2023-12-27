Home States Telangana

Man killed by family members over land disputes

The victim was standing near the government hospital when the two approached him and brutally assaulted him leading to his death immediately.

Published: 27th December 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2023 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A 40-year-old man was brutally killed with an axe in broad daylight near Sirichelma X roads Echoda mandal headquarters on Tuesday, by two of his family members, V Suryakanth and V Pandurang, who later surrendered at Echoda police station.

The accused had land disputes within the family, leading to heated arguments. Eeshwar was standing near the government hospital when the two approached him and brutally assaulted him leading to his death immediately.

Later both the accused surrendered themselves at the Echoda police station. Upon receiving information, the police conducted an investigation at the crime scene.The body of the deceased was shifted to Boath hospital for postmortem and will be later handed over to family members.

