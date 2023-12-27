Ministers and MLAs flooded with requests for police postings

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the new government settles in, police officers are seen visiting the offices and residences of ministers and Congress MLAs and lobbying for favourable postings.

The lack of clear directives on the matter has left the elected representatives confused, and in extreme cases, irritated due to the regular and seemingly unending stream of visitors.

During the previous administration, police postings — from sub-inspector to deputy superintendent of police/assistant commissioner of police — were reportedly influenced by references or recommendations from MLAs and ministers in their respective constituencies and districts.

Sources from the Chief Minister’s Office said that there have been no official instructions regarding recommendations for police postings.The absence of explicit guidance from the present government on such recommendations has confused as officers are now lobbying with elected representatives.

In fact, analysts say that the recent transfers of IAS and IPS officers indicated that the new government will not entertain recommendations and transfers will be based on merit, efficiency, and hard work. This is a marked departure from the alleged practices of the previous government.However, the absence of a clear message from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy regarding local postings has added to the confusion.

